GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 19,202 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 128,013.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.44% of Graham worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $956.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,015.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

