GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 25,853 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6,352.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,366,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

