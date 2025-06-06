GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 32,164 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 13,290.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Arcellx worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,194,000 after buying an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 867,996 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,121,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,685,000 after purchasing an additional 220,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $87,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $377,655. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

