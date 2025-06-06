GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8,703.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $135,933,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

