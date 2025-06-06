GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 23,904.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

