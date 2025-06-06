GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 13,761.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,592 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $21,824,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $165,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,073.50. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,015 shares of company stock worth $6,709,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.