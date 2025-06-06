GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29,543.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,514 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

