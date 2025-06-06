GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12,032.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,780 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Profile



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.



