GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 96,767.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 777,113 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 595,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $42,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Atkore Stock Down 1.0%

ATKR stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

