GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 13,673.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Franklin Electric worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.5%

FELE opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,780. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

