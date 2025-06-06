GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.04 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 1,594.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 296,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.