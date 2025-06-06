GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 22,009.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,905 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.01 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

