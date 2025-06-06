GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.74 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5,733.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 206,680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

COO opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

