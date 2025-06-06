GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8,573.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after buying an additional 115,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

