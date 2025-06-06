GAMMA Investing LLC Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 13,619.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,638 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

