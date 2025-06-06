GAMMA Investing LLC Has $19.22 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14,315.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.28% of Qorvo worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.4%

QRVO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

