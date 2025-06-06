GAMMA Investing LLC Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5,558.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,905 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

