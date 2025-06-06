GAMMA Investing LLC Has $19.87 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6,851.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,690 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

