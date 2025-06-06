GAMMA Investing LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21,258.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,809 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,386,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,575,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.