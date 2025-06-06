GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 116,397 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 37,668.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,929,000.

Brinker International stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

