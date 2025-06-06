GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 122,485 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 26,284.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Masimo worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Masimo by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 373,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,565 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.