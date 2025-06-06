GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 125,135 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 14,091.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

