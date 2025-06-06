GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 184,132 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11,415.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,132 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Wall Street Zen raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AXS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

