GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 192,439 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 15,632.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $71,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,393,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

