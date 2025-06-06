GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 254,354 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9,116.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after buying an additional 648,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $127.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. The trade was a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,368 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,051. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.