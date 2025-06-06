GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 335,578 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5,515.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,890,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 247,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Comerica stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

