GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 421,072 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3,864.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,072 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.68%.

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

