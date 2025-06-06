GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 16,802.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,517.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

