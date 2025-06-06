GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 25,946.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,035 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

SPXC opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.