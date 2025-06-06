Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,803 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.

Several analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,358,336.52. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,084.10. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and have sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

