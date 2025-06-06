Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Graham worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $956.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $1,015.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

