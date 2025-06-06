Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 25,255.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.85. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $24.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

