HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

