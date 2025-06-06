Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4,743.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

View Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.