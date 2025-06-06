HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 457.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $36.26 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.