HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $85.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

