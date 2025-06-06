iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 385.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 661,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 400,618 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

IHRT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,418,494.58. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,725 shares of company stock valued at $245,039. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

