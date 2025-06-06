Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,254,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.