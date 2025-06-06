Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228,461 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 244,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,890,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

