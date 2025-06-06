Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5,838.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

