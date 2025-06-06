Instrumental Wealth LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

