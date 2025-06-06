Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 2,083.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Interface worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 218,113 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $28,897,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Interface by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 69,417 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

