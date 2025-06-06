Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average daily volume of 885 call options.

UMAC stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

In other Unusual Machines news, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $477,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,582.50. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMAC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Unusual Machines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unusual Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

