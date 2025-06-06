Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.0%

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 150.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

