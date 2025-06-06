KeyCorp Reaffirms “Sector Weight” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Shares of DG stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dollar General by 70.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Dollar General by 40.8% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

