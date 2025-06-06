Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 49,721 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.