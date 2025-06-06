Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 44,194.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

LAD stock opened at $317.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.04 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855 shares of company stock worth $252,536. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

