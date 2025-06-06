Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,094 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Get NOV alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NOV by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NOV Stock Up 0.2%

NOV stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.