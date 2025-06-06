Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $131,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

