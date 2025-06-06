Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MG. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 420,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

